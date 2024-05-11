SIT will reveal involvement of those in electoral bond scam: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Saturday labeled the electoral bonds as the biggest scam in the history of Indian democracy and said the Supreme Court will soon commence hearing on the petition filed before it seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged instances of quid pro quo arrangements between corporates and political parties.

Advertisment

He said an independent and neutral SIT should be formed under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

"The hearing of the petition filed in the apex court to form an SIT will start soon. A neutral SIT must be constituted under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should not be included in the SIT as they are also accused in the matter," Bhushan said at the Kolkata Press Club.

Bhushan said the probe would reveal who was involved in the electoral bonds and how money could be retrieved from the political parties. PTI SCH MNB