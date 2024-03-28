Sita Soren demands high-level probe into husband Durga's death under mysterious circumstances

Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) In yet another blow to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren's family, his elder daughter-in-law Sita Soren on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the death of her husband Durga Soren under mysterious circumstances.

Sita joined the BJP earlier this month alleging "continued neglect isolation" by the JMM and also alleged that jailed Jharkhand former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren "insulted" her.

"My husband Durga Soren who shed his blood and sweat to strengthen JMM died under mysterious circumstances. I demand a high-level probe into his death," Sita said addressing the media here on her return from Delhi.

Sita said she had been demanding a probe into her husband's death which fell into deaf years all along and alleged that her family was "neglected and isolated" after his death and the experiences were horrific.

She alleged that Kalpana too "insulted" her late husband by not paying tributes to him while remembering the martyrs of Jharkhand.

Durga Soren died in 2009.

Last week also Sita had hit out at Kalpana cautioning those "shedding crocodile tears" in the name of Durga Soren that their dreams will be shattered if truth comes out.

"If me and my children expose the horrific truth, the political and power dreams of many will be shattered. The people of Jharkhand will spit in the name of those who conspired to eliminate Durga Soren and his people.

"The change that came in our lives after my husband's death was no less than a nightmare. We were neglected and isolated socially and politically," Sita had said.

The outburst had come apparently after Kalpana Soren had posted on X: "Jharkhandi ke DNA me nahi hai jhuk jana (Bowing down is not in the DNA of a Jharkhand citizen).

She highlighted that her husband Hemant entered politics reluctantly after Durga's death to uphold the JMM's legacy and struggle.

Kalpana had added, "Hemant ji did not choose politics but politics chose Hemant ji. The one who decided to become an architect had the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy and struggle of JMM, respected Baba and the late Durga Da.

"For Hemant ji, the late Durga Da was not only an elder brother but also a father figure. After becoming a part of this family after marriage in 2006, I saw Hemant ji's respect and dedication towards his elder brother and late Durga da's love for Hemant ji," Kalpana had posted.

Speculations are rife that Kalpana may fight the by-election from the Gandey Assembly seat, which fell vacant after the sudden resignation of then JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad on December 31 who was later elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on March 14.

The bypoll to the seat will be held on May 20 along with Lok Sabha elections.

Launching a scathing attack on JMM, Sita said development of Jharkhand is possible through the ideology of PM Narendra Modi, as the JMM has "deviated from its principle and indulged in corruption".

She claimed that BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and fulfil its target of 'Apki Baar 400 Paar'.

"JMM was in the right direction till my late husband Durga Soren was at the party. But now, it has deviated from its principles and policies. JMM is now in the hands of brokers and indulged in corruption," she said.

She claimed that her late husband played a significant role in the Jharkhand movement but he was not given due respect.

The BJP has announced her name as candidate for the Dumka Lok Sabha constituency on March 24.

Sita claimed that she was also not given the due respect in the party. "The respect that I deserved was given by the BJP. The atmosphere in the party makes me feel that my 14 years of Vanvas have ended," she said.

She said the BJP has given her a big responsibility. "I would like to extend my thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing me an opportunity by including me in the party," she said.

Talking to reporters outside the BJP office, she said that her late husband Durga Soren had a dream of extending justice to the downtrodden and tribal of the state through development.

Sita said that she had joined JMM to fulfil the dream of her husband. "But, the dream could not be achieved. So, I joined BJP being impressed by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking the name of the country ahead in the world," she added.

The BJP Dumka Lok Sabha candidate said, "My objective is to protect Jharkhand from being looted and provide justice to all people in the state.

When asked whether former chief minister Hemant Soren might contest from the Dumka seat, Sita said, "Whosoever fights my victory is certain from the seat. The lotus will bloom in all 14 seats in Jharkhand and this is my promise." PTI SAN/NAM RG