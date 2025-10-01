Sitalamata market dispute: Digvijaya warns of moving court against BJP MLA's son

Indore, Oct 1 (PTI) Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he would move the court if no case was registered against the son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for allegedly ordering eviction of Muslims from the Sitalamata textile market here.

The state Congress had alleged earlier that Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, had issued an "unconstitutional decree" to remove members of the Muslim community from the textile market. The BJP denied the allegation.

In a post on X, Singh said the affected artisans and shopkeepers, along with the district Congress president, submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner on September 15, seeking an FIR against Gaur. But no First Information Report was registered.

If no FIR was registered till October 5, he would approach the court, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister warned. PTI HWP MAS KRK