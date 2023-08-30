Sitapur man held for running ring of beggars, 3 children rescued

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A Sitapur resident was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly forcing three children he abducted from Bihar into begging, police said.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar said that one Dharmendra Mishra of Sitapur has been arrested for allegedly running a ring of beggars.

During interrogation, Mishra told police that he had abducted the children from a railway station in Bihar.

"The children were seen by one of the sub inspectors while he was on patrol, and when he probed into it, the begging gang was exposed," said Nayyar.

Police are trying to locate the house of one of the three children who was able to tell his address to them.

All three children have been sent to the district hospital for checkup. Mishra was sent to jail. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN