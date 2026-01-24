Sitar maestro Zunain Khan, vocalist Uday Kumar Mallick to perform at Dhrupad Samaroh

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh will feature stalwarts of Indian classical music, including pakhawaj maestro Mohan Shyam Sharma, flautist Nityanand Haldipur, sitar exponent Zunain Khan, and vocalist Uday Kumar Mallick.

The annual musical event by Dhrupad Academy Delhi will open on January 29 at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre here.

The music festival will open with a pakhawaj-tabla duet between Sharma and Ravindra Yavagal, followed by a performance by vocalist Mahalakshmi Shenoy and flute recital by Haldipur.

The highlight of day two will be a sitar performance by Zunain Khan, a fifth-generation representative of the Indore Beenkar Gharana and the torchbearer of the "Jafferkhani Baaj".

The unique style of playing the sitar was invented by Khan's father and teacher Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan.

"The core element of the Jafferkhani Baaj is to create fractions within a beat. The notes are delivered through a combination of techniques. The style invokes a much greater use of the left hand in playing including the use of three strings. The technique demands unusual skill and command over rhythm," the organisers said in a statement.

The festival will conclude with a Dhrupad recital by Uday Kumar Mallick of the Darbhanga gharana.