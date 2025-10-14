Sitarist Anoushka Shankar announces India Tour in January 2026

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Sitarist Anoushka Shankar on Tuesday announced her India tour, set to take place between January and February 2026, to celebrate her three decades in the music industry.

The tour kicks off in Hyderabad on January 30, followed by Bengaluru on January 31, Mumbai on February 1, Pune on February 6, Delhi on February 7, and concluding performance in Kolkata the next day.

"Every performance in India feels deeply personal, but this tour comes at a particularly special moment. Together, we'll mark 30 years of sharing my music on stage - three decades of growth, risk, and reinvention," Shankar said in a statement.

The tour will also serve as the culmination of her Chapters trilogy, a collection of works that originated in India and have received international acclaim.

"Now, all three Chapters are out, the full story is told, and it's time to close the chapter circle and begin another. I can’t wait for audiences in India to hear this music in full," Shankar said.

Anmol Kukreja, Founder & CEO, SkillBox, expressed enthusiasm for curating Shankar's India tour.

"At SkillBox, our vision is to build a culture where music is celebrated as both tradition and innovation. By bringing iconic international artists like Anoushka to India, we aim to create transformative live experiences and strengthen the country's cultural landscape," Kukreja said.

The tour is curated and produced by SkillBox, RedFM and presented by Kotak.

Frederick Dsouza, Business Head, Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Shankar's tour aligns with their commitment to providing curated, world-class experiences to their customers. PTI KKP HIG HIG