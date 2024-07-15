Site identified in Rivona for IIT Goa campus: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 15 (PTI) A site in Rivona village in south Goa has been identified for setting up an Indian Institute of Technology campus, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

In a written reply tabled in the assembly, Sawant said the Central government's site selection committee had inspected the site identified by his government in Rivona in Sanguem taluka for assessing its suitability for the IIT Goa campus.

"The committee has recommended that the proposed land is suitable for setting up of permanent campus of IIT Goa, subject to the state government providing proper connectivity with approach roads, power and water supply, permitting change of land zone and relaxation of FAR (Floor Area Ratio)," Sawant said in response to a question by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Presently, the revenue department is ascertaining and verifying the land's title documents, Sawant added.

The site in Rivona was chosen after the state government faced opposition from residents on two occasions earlier.

It is envisaged that IIT being institute of national importance offering professional education at UG/PG and research level, will certainly employ good number of human resources as their teaching and non-teaching staff from among aspirants at national level, including Goans, his written reply informed.

The government will ensure sufficient safeguards are adopted to minimize any adverse impact on the environment and existing green cover at the time of granting required project approval, he said. PTI RPS BNM