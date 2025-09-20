Sites identified to prevent dumping at legacy landfills in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on a plan to prevent dumping of fresh waste generated in the city at existing landfills, which are currently undergoing biomining and remediation, an official said on Saturday.

A site in Singhola has been identified for processing fresh waste, and another location is being explored in Ghazipur, the official said.

More land parcels are also being scouted to divert municipal waste away from the three legacy dumps in Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur, where large-scale clearing operations are under way.

"The idea is that fresh waste should not be added to these garbage mountains while remediation is ongoing. Instead, it must be sent directly to designated processing sites and treated from day one," the official from the civic body said.

The person claimed that the massive garbage mounds were created because waste was dumped for years without proper processing or segregation. "To prevent a repeat, fresh waste will be segregated into categories such as wet waste, dry waste, e-waste and others before being channelled to appropriate facilities. This will ensure no new garbage dump is created in Delhi," the official said.

The national capital has three landfill sites – Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla.

The Delhi government has announced that these landfills will be cleared by next year. PTI NSM SMV VN VN