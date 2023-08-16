Sitharaman begins two-day Odisha tour

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here on a two-day visit to Odisha during which she will participate in a series of events on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

Sitharaman, who was accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, went to the BJP state headquarters from the airport to join a memorial meeting in honour of former party leader and the first Mayor of Cuttack, Nibedita Pradhan.

Nibedita Pradhan passed away on August 10.

The Union ministers also paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Advertisment

On Thursday, they will visit the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri in the morning, and take part in a sand art session on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ by sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik.

They will also participate in a plantation drive at Puri and visit the birthplace of noted freedom fighter Saheed Jayee Rajguru.

On their return to Bhubaneswar, Sitharaman and Pradhan will join a book launch.

Later, the finance minister will attend the inauguration of the 20th National CA Conference in the state capital, the officials added. PTI AAM RBT