Sitharaman blames `Congress-led MVA govt' for delaying bullet train, Metro car shed projects

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused the past "Congress-led government" of stalling key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Congress, undivided Nationalist Congress Party and undivided Shiv Sena also created hurdles when the Union government tried to resolve the issues plaguing Mumbai's suburban railway network, she claimed.

Sitharaman was speaking at a meeting of the state BJP legislature party where Devendra Fadnavis was elected as its leader ahead of the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government. Sitharaman, along with Vijay Rupani, was present as a central observer.

"Had the Congress-led government not been in power in Maharashtra during the MVA period, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train would have already commenced," she said.

Sitharaman also questioned the delay in the Aarey car shed construction, part of the Mumbai Metro project. The MVA government had shifted its location after environmental groups opposed its construction in the leafy Aarey Colony area.

She called the results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls as "unprecedented and unexpected," attributing the BJP's success to voter dissatisfaction with the earlier "Congress-led MVA government".

"The people were tired and concerned about the functioning of the Congress-led coalition. That is why they have given this clear mandate. We will remind people of the losses incurred during Congress rule," she said.

A "double-engine government" (a BJP-led regime in a state working in tandem with the party-led Union government) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership would fulfil the promises made during the campaign and take Maharashtra towards speedy development, Sitharaman said.

She referred to key central government initiatives for the state, such as the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan port project and recognition of Marathi as a classical language.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and plays a pivotal role in economic progress, including the fintech sector. With our efforts, Maharashtra's leadership in this field will remain intact," she said.

The finance minister also outlined plans to boost agricultural infrastructure in north Maharashtra's Nashik region, with investments in new godowns and scientific packaging units for crops such as onion, garlic and grapes.

Projects like the Warkari corridor between Pune and the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur reflect how much Maharashtra and its culture mean to the prime minister, she said.

"Let's make Maharashtra a powerful state. Hum ek hai to safe hai (united we are safe)," she said to the newly-elected party MLAs. PTI ND KRK