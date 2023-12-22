Sitharaman counters TN govt's charge over IMD weather prediction

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Seeking to counter the Tamil Nadu government's claim of a delay in issuing warning over rainfall in the state by IMD, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai is a state-of-the-art facility and it had forecast heavy rains in the southern state well in advance.

Advertisment

She said this in response to the charge by Chief Minister M K Stalin that India Meteorological Department (IMD) had failed to issue timely warnings about the extreme rainfall that battered Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.

Attacking the DMK government, Sitharaman sought to know what kind of measures it took when the weather office predicted heavy rainfall.

Addressing reporters on the measures taken by the Centre in the wake of heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman said the RMC in Chennai has three dopplers that keeps issuing updates on weather conditions every three hours.

Advertisment

"It is the state-of-the-art meteorological centre located in Chennai. Forecasts (by this center) are normally done on a dynamic way, that is every five days in advance. Every day there is a forecast but it warns you five days in advance about adverse weather conditions," she said.

For the extreme rainfall that occurred on December 17, she said, an alert was issued by the RMC on December 12 itself.

"Either the officials (concerned) have not briefed the Chief Minister properly or they have received the forecast but did not act on it. But there is data that is recorded that the information on heavy rainfall was given on December 12 itself," she said.

Advertisment

Elaborating, the Minister said the IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the four southern districts and this forecast was made again on December 13 and 14.

"It was further upgraded to Orange alert, which denotes that there will be heavy rainfall," she said.

Referring to cyclone 'Michaung' which created havoc in Chennai and neighbouring districts during the first week of this month, Sitharaman said industry representatives have informed her that the majority of micro, small, and medium enterprises were submerged due to the heavy rainfall and alleged that the state government did not take any measures to prevent such incidents.

"What are the lessons learnt from the 2015 deluge in Chennai and what kind of measures did the government take? Even now Ambattur industrial area is reeling under floods," she remarked. PTI VIJ VGN VIJ ROH