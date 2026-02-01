Sitharaman has given nothing to TN even in election year: DMK on Union Budget

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has once again given 'zero' to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, ruling DMK alleged on Sunday and dubbed the annual financial statement as "directionless".

Reacting to the Union Budget, DMK Spokesperson Constantine Ravindran said that the expectations of Tamil Nadu which will go to polls is one thing, but when we see the Budget as a whole, there is nothing for any sector including the MSMEs. "It does not have an aim or goal and in short, it is directionless." While the Budget has caused overall concern among the people of the country, it has clearly showed that even if election is scheduled in Tamil Nadu, the Union government will not pay even a little bit of attention to the southern state, he alleged.

"Even the high speed rail link is not for operations within Tamil Nadu; one proposed connection is towards Bengaluru and another link terminates in Chennai; hence, Nirmala Sitharaman has again given zero as a gift to Tamil Nadu," he told PTI.

Even experts are not in a position to declare the objectives of the Budget and stock markets have crashed, he said.