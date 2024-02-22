Sitharaman lauds Adityanath's efforts towards UP's development, terms him 'dynamic CM'

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a "dynamic CM" and lauded his efforts towards the development of the state.

Sitaraman was here to inaugurate the newly constructed building of the income tax department with Adityanath and Union minister Pankaj Chowdhury.

Sitharaman said that the UP chief minister visits all 75 districts at least once in a year with multiple visits to some districts. “He constantly travels across the state, focusing on development initiatives, with each district serving as his headquarters," she said.

The finance minister said this was her first visit to Gorakhpur. "First impression is the best impression and Gorakhpur appeared even more beautiful than I had imagined,” Sitharaman said.

She also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the central government has consistently proven that “projects initiated are also inaugurated”.

"The completion of all projects is a testament to Modi ji's assurance,” she said.

Sitharaman cited the example of the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant and AIIMS whose foundation was laid in July 2016 and it was inaugurated in December 2021.

Similarly, the foundation of the Indian Council of Medical Research's Regional Center was laid in 2018 and was inaugurated in December 2021, she said.

The Saryu Canal Project, pending since 1978, was inaugurated by PM Modi in December 2021, Sitharaman said, adding that this project is benefitting 29 lakh farmers residing in 6,200 villages across nine districts of eastern UP, providing irrigation facilities for 14 lakh hectares of land.

Speaking on the achievements of the income tax department, Sitharaman said that there has been a 16.77 per cent increase in total direct tax collections. Tax refunds amounting to Rs. 2.48 lakh crore have been issued from April 2023 to January 10, 2024, she said.

"The introduction of the faceless assessment system has resulted in a 60 per cent reduction in complaints. Income tax department assesses 1.66 crore cases daily and 3.43 crore weekly," she added.

Welcoming the finance minister to Gorakhpur for the first time, Adityanath said that the eastern region of UP has been globally renowned for its ancient spiritual and cultural heritage.

Adityanath highlighted Sitharaman's continuous support to Uttar Pradesh, underlining her significant contribution to the construction of the Defence Corridor in the state while she previously served as the defence minister.

The chief minister also said efforts were underway to make the Ganga Expressway, connecting western Uttar Pradesh with eastern Uttar Pradesh, operational before the Prayagraj Kumbh.

On the steady stream of devotees visiting the Ayodhya Ram temple, Adityanath said Thursday marked the one-month anniversary of the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"Within a month, 62 to 65 lakh devotees have visited the temple,” he said.

Traders who had doubts about their businesses following development works in Ayodhya have been assured of their resettlement, the chief minister said.

“Today, those same businessmen testify that after the ‘pran pratishtha mahotsav’ of Lord Ramlalla their business has increased by 30 to 50 times," he said.

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the Prime Minister has changed the mindset of the people of the country. Under his leadership, the economy is progressing, and extensive welfare programs are also underway, he said.

Praising the chief minister, he said Adityanath has transformed the face of Uttar Pradesh. “UP, which was once considered a riot-prone and ‘bimaru’ state where people were not willing to come or invest, has now become number one in many aspects under CM Yogi's leadership," he added. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY