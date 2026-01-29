Sitharaman presenting 9 consecutive budgets matter of pride: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time will be recorded as a matter of pride in India’s parliamentary history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday.

"Finance Minister Nirmala ji is presenting the budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time – the first woman finance minister in the country to do so. This moment is being recorded as a matter of pride in India’s parliamentary history," Modi said.

Former prime minister Morarji Desai had presented the Union Budget on 10 occasions, while P Chidambaram presented the Budget nine times, but not for consecutive years. PTI SKU ARI