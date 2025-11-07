Sitharaman reaches Assam on 2-day tour, visits Tata semiconductor plant

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant, which is being set up in Assam's Morigaon district.

She reached Guwahati in the morning on a two-day tour, during which she will unveil a range of projects at various places in the state.

In the afternoon, she visited the upcoming facility of Tata Electronics' Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), situated at Jagiroad in central Assam.

"During her visit to the upcoming semiconductor facility, Smt @nsitharaman also interacted with the officials overseeing the project," the Union Finance Minister's Office said in a post on X.

With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the facility is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day, employing advanced packaging technologies like flip chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP), it added.