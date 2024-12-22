Sitharaman visits Tanot Rai Mata temple in Jaisalmer, interacts with BSF soldiers

Jaisalmer, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday offered prayers at the famous Tanot Rai Mata temple adjacent to the India-Pakistan border here and paid tributes to martyrs by laying flowers at the Vijay Stambh in the temple complex.

Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan) M L Garg and other officials welcomed the minister.

Sitharaman was also accorded a guard of honour by the Border Security Force (BSF).

After visiting the temple, the minister interacted with BSF soldiers who perform their duties in difficult circumstances and said she was proud to meet them. PTI COR AG DIV DIV