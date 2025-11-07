Sitharaman visits Tata semiconductor plant in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant, which is being set up in Assam's Morigaon district.

She arrived in Guwahati in the morning on a two-day tour, during which she will unveil a range of projects at various places in the state.

In the afternoon, the minister visited the upcoming facility of Tata Electronics' Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), situated at Jagiroad in central Assam.

"During her visit to the upcoming semiconductor facility, Smt @nsitharaman also interacted with the officials overseeing the project," the Union Finance Minister's Office said in a post on X.

With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the facility is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day, employing advanced packaging technologies like flip chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP), it added.

"This project, set to become one of the country's premier manufacturing sites, aligns with the nation's broader goal of establishing a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem. The Morigaon semiconductor facility is part of a wider network of government-backed projects aimed at bolstering India's semiconductor production capabilities," the post said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has been promoting the growth of semiconductor and chip manufacturing within the country, paving the way for technological advancement and economic resilience, it added.

"It is designed to cater to essential sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, since 2014, has focused on the holistic development of the North-East, which is critical for achieving the goal of #ViksitBharat by 2047," Sitharaman's office said.

Earlier during the day, she was accorded a warm welcome by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog was also present there.

Sarma, accompanying Sitharaman to Jagiroad, expressed heartfelt gratitude for her support in bringing the semiconductor project to Assam.

"The Tata semiconductor facility marks India's future in high-tech manufacturing, set to redefine Assam's industrial landscape and generate vast opportunities for our youth. We remain grateful for her constant support in shaping Assam's semiconductor journey," he added.

In the evening, Sitharaman will inaugurate the 'Gateway of Guwahati', comprising a terminal and jetty on the Brahmaputra riverbank, developed at a cost of Rs 305 crore.

She will also dedicate the Brahmaputra Riverfront project, set up at Sati Radhika Udyan, for an expenditure of Rs 327 crore, in the state capital.

On November 8, Sitharaman will go to Gohpur in Biswanath district and lay the foundation stone for the Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University.

The Assam Cabinet in June this year had approved the development of the varsity at a cost of Rs 400 crore. PTI TR BDC