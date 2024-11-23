Sitting MLAs Thakur, Kadu lose to BJP rivals in Teosa, Achalpur seats in Amravati

Amravati, Nov 23 (PTI) Former minister and sitting Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur lost to her BJP rival by a margin of 7,974 votes in the Teosa assembly constituency in Amravati district.

BJP's Rajesh Wankhede bagged 99,099 votes against three-time MLA Thakur's 91,125 votes as counting ended in 23 rounds, an election official said.

In the Achalpur constituency in the district, Prahar Janshakti Party's four-time MLA Bachchu Kadu lost to BJP's Pravin Tayade by 12,131 votes.

Tayade polled 78,201 votes, while Kadu managed 66,070 votes. PTI COR CLS ARU