Situation at Bangladesh borders normal and fine; BSF prepared to stop infiltration: DG Daljit Singh

Indore, Feb 10 (PTI) Border Security Force Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Monday said the situation at Indian borders with Bangladesh is "normal and fine" and the BSF is fully prepared to prevent infiltration and smuggling.

Chawdhary also claimed a "drastic reduction" in incidents when asked about the use of drones by Pakistan to send narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, especially in Punjab.

He inaugurated the 52nd Inter-frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition of BSF in Indore.

Talking to PTI, Chawdhary said the BSF is alert in view of challenges related to all the Indian borders with Bangladesh and the situation there is "normal and fine".

"Our effort is to ensure that infiltration, smuggling, or neither such activity takes place on these borders which have any impact on the country's security," the BSF DG said.

Chawdhary said the BSF is armed with state-of-the-art equipment to tackle the threats of drone technology on international borders.

Queried on the use of drones by Pakistan to send narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, especially in Punjab, the BSF DG said such incidents have come down "drastically" due to BSF's anti-drone technology.

"We have intercepted and shot down many drones coming from across the border using our strong defence technology," he said.

When asked about the Central government's target to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026, Chawdhary said the BSF is deployed in different areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to deal with the Naxal menace.

"It is our resolve to rid these areas of Naxalism before the stipulated deadline," he added.

Earlier, Chawdhary addressed the inaugural ceremony of the 52nd Inter-frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition.

He praised BSF personnel participating in this competition for their accurate shooting aim and said the responsibility of guarding the country's borders is in safe hands.

This six-day competition is being hosted by BSF's Indore-based Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT). All 11 frontiers of the BSF are participating in the shooting competition.

In this competition, the weapons used in real-life situations by BSF personnel are only deployed.