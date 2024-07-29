Situation in Bangladesh much better than Jharkhand's: Hansdak

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak on Monday said the situation in Bangladesh is much better than Jharkhand and people from the state will go to the neighbouring country and not the other way round.

Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, the MP from Rajmahal constituency of Jharkhand said the textiles industry in Bangladesh is stronger than India's.

"Why people from Bangladesh will come here, our people in fact will go there...Bangladesh's situation is better than ours," he said.

He alleged that there is no job creation in the country.

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Monday protested outside the state assembly in Ranchi against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statement in Lok Sabha, demanding parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar be declared a Union Territory to check infiltration from Bangladesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on July 25, Dubey demanded that a Union Territory be formed with Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar and Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand.

Dubey claimed that the population of tribals in the Santhal Pargana region was declining due to the growing influx of "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

Participating in the debate, Naveen Jindal (BJP) said world-class skill development centres will be set up in Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

Raju Bista (BJP) alleged that TMC in West Bengal is ruining the state's economy and is involved in many scams.

Criticising the Budget, Ujjwal Raman Singh (Congress) said it is directionless and against farmers, youth and women. PTI RR CS RR ANU ANU