Situation in Himalayas `warning bell', development policy may need reconsideration: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said India needs to review its development policies if the current models are aggravating climate-related problems in the Himalayan region.

"We need to review our policy if the current models of development are aggravating these issues. The Himalaya's current situation is a warning bell," Bhagwat said.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur, he highlighted the rising instances of natural calamities.

"The adverse effects of our current lifestyle are now visible here also. In the last few years, we have witnessed inconsistency in rainfall and increase in natural disasters. Landslides, unprecedented downpour and drying of glaciers have intensified in the last three to four years," he noted.

Himalayas act as a protective wall for India and are a major source of water for Southeast Asia, he pointed out. PTI ND KRK