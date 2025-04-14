Situation in Jharkhand village peaceful day after religious procession 'pelted with stones'

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 14 (PTI) The situation in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district remained peaceful on Monday, a day after tension gripped a village following an alleged stone-pelting incident during a religious procession, a senior police officer said.

Barhi subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Bimal told PTI that the situation in Jhurjhuri village was brought under control within a few hours of the incident on Sunday evening.

"All shops, markets and business establishments remained open and traffic was normal," he said.

Asked about arrests, Bimal said the process of identifying those involved was underway, and an FIR had been lodged in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday, when stones were allegedly thrown at a religious procession. Security was tightened in the area following the incident.

The group that organised the procession claimed several women were injured in the attack.

In response, the participants blocked a stretch of the GT Road. "The situation is now completely under control," the SDPO added. PTI BS MNB