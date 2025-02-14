Situation in Karnataka not gone to extent of demolishing houses of rioters: Parameshwara

Bengaluru/Mysuru, Feb 14 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that the law and order situation in the state has not gone to the extent of Uttar Pradesh to demolishing the houses of rioters.

Regarding the riots at the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru where a mob of minorities went on a rampage on February 10 night over an alleged derogatory religious post in the social media, the minister told reporters that if a situation like Uttar Pradesh arises, then the government will see to it.

The Mysuru city was tense on February 10 over a social media post.

The rioters attacked police personnel and vehicles and tried to barge into the Udayagiri police station demanding that the man accused of posting a derogatory religious content on the social media be handed over to them instead of being kept in the police lockup.

The mob also attacked a vehicle belonging to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The BJP flayed the government for its inaction and termed it as the outcome of the appeasement politics.

When asked why Uttar Pradesh kind of method, where bulldozers are deployed to demolish the houses of the rioters was not adopted, Parameshwara said, "We have been discussing it. If there is one way of dealing with it in Uttar Pradesh then there is a different way of handling it in Madhya Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh their (rioters) houses are damaged. It is their way of maintaining peace. We will see if such a situation arises in the future." "I feel that our people have not gone to that extent. We will control them within our limits," he added.

Parameshwara was in Mysuru to take the stock of the situation following the riots.

"I have given directions that those who pelted stones at police and injured their vehicles should not be spared. Police are identifying the culprits based on the CCTV footage and arresting them," he said.

He said the government will not allow anyone to take law into their hands however powerful they are.

"It is our duty to uphold the law and order of this land, which we will do mercilessly. If anyone has done wrong then there is police and government to take action. Besides them, no one else should take law into their hands. We will not let anyone challenge the law and order," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, chaired a meeting with the Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and several senior police officers about riots at Udayagiri.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said he has instructed strict legal action without delay against the culprits in a way that such incidents do not take place again.

He said whoever breached law and order should be traced and brought to justice but reminded the police officers that innocent people should not be disturbed. PTI GMS GMS KH