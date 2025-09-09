Situation in Maddur under control, guilty will not be spared: Home Minister Parameshwara

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Sep 9 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the situation in Maddur in Mandya district, where tension prevailed following the stone pelting incident during Ganesha idol immersion procession on September 7, is under control.

The minister also asserted that the guilty will not be spared. He appealed to all communities to maintain peace and warned against taking law into their hands.

Heavy police deployment continued in Maddur town on Tuesday, even as the situation remained peaceful, in the wake of a bandh call given by the BJP.

"The situation in Maddur is under control. The district in-charge Minister (N Cheluvarayaswamy) is holding a peace meeting, with an intention that both communities should move on together," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The guilty will not be protected at any cost, whoever it may be, whether it is a Hindu or a Muslim or anyone else. Action will be taken against them in accordance with law without showing any mercy." "At the time when things (Ganesha festival and procession) were going on smoothly and peacefully, if they (miscreants) try to create a problem in a small town, can they be spared? Already, some people have been arrested, four to five people who are still absconding will be nabbed and arrested soon," he added.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, earlier in the day, said 22 people have been arrested in connection with the incident and four are yet to be arrested.

All 22 arrested are in judicial custody and they will be taken into police custody for a detailed questioning regarding those behind the incident and what really led to it, SP said.

Asserting that peace has to be maintained, the Minister warned that those pelting stones and those inciting will not be spared.

"Outsiders should not go there and instigate. Police are gathering information from CCTV footage and videos. They will verify and take action against the offenders. My appeal to everyone is to maintain peace, and that no one should take the law into their hands. We will not allow it," he added.

Questioned whether the incident was preplanned, Parameshwara said, it is being verified by the police.

"If it is preplanned, those behind it will be identified and action will be taken in accordance with law," he said.

Asked if there was a lapse on the part of the police, the Minister questioned, Did the police pelt stones? "Police role comes later. Who pelted the stones and created this situation first?" he asked.

Regarding the BJP delegation planning a visit to Maddur on Wednesday, Parameshwara said, everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and unnecessarily going there and indulging in incitement will not be tolerated.

"Let them go; no one is stopping them. But everyone should cooperate and maintain peace in the current situation. Going there and inciting will not be tolerated," he added.

On opposition accusing the Congress government in the state of Muslim appeasement, he said, "How appeasement happened in this incident? Unnecessary false allegations should not be made." PTI KSU ADB