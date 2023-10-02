Situation in Shivamogga town area peaceful and under control: Police

Shivamogga (K'taka) Oct 2 (PTI) The situation in Ragi Gudda area in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting, is now peaceful and under control, police said on Monday.

Tension prevailed in the area following alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday.

The situation is now under control, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said.

He said, a few people including the police have suffered injuries and some properties have been damaged in the incident.

"We have asked those who suffered injuries and property damage, to file complaints. We have already secured some people, who were involved in the incident. There is videography, CCTV camera and drone camera footage, we will nab all those involved and ensure they are punished," he added.

The SP also said there is sufficient force including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), 900 home guards, 2,000 police staff and senior officials to maintain law and order.

"We have made sufficient bandobust. There won't be any problem in Shivamogga city and the situation is peaceful," he said, appealing to people not to pay heed to any rumours.

According to police, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles and injured several people, allegedly following rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession last evening.

Police officials said they had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Earlier on Sunday before the stone pelting incident, there were protests in the Ragi Gudda area over a cutout that was put up as part of the procession, as the police had covered a portion of it, due to "bit controversial (content)", which upset people of a community, police said.

Mithun Kumar and other police officers had reached the spot and held talks with the people to bring the situation under control. PTI KSU RS KSU SS