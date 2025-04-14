Situation in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad peaceful, under control: Police

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) The situation in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur was peaceful and under control on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets where the roads wore a deserted look and shops downed their shutters.

The internet remains suspended in the affected areas while security forces are conducting checks on vehicles along the main roads.

Three people have died and several others injured in the violence which raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon but there was no report of any fresh incident from anywhere in the district.

A total of 180 people have been arrested in connection with the violence following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act till Saturday afternoon, he said.

"The situation in and around these disturbed areas is peaceful and under control. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the district of Murshidabad. Police deployment is there and we will not allow any form of nuisance to disturb peace," the police officer told PTI.

BSF personnel accompanied by state armed police and RAF conducted route marches along the national highway and nearby alleys and bylanes.

The streets and alleys, however, wore deserted looks as marketplaces, and shops remained shut with people choosing to stay indoors.

At least 18 police personnel were injured in the clashes and were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, he said.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces and shops, and police kiosks burnt down during the rampage.

Hundreds of people affected by communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have crossed the Bhagirathi River and taken shelter in adjoining Malda, officials said.

The local administration has arranged for accommodation and food for the fleeing riot-hit families and sheltered them in schools, while deploying volunteers at the river bank to assist those arriving in boats. PTI SCH RG