Situation in violence-hit Gandatwisa in Tripura improves, no new clash reported

Agartala, Jul 16 (PTI) The situation in violence-hit Gandatwisa in Tripura's Dhalai district improved on Tuesday with no fresh clash reported in the last 24 hours even as two shops in the local market were destroyed in a fire due to a short-circuit, triggering tension among traders, police said.

Four people were detained for violating prohibitory orders which have been in place since the houses of around 300 villagers were set on fire by a mob on July 12, Dhalai Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai said.

"The situation in Gandatwisa has improved with no untoward incident reported in the last 24 hours. A fire gutted two shops in the local market due to a short circuit,” he said.

Asserting that the law enforcement agencies have been trying to bring normalcy as soon as possible, the SP said the police personnel are patrolling the vulnerable areas to maintain the law and order situation.

“For unlawful gathering at the market, four people were detained as the prohibitory orders are still in force," he said.

A four-member team headed by Tripura Minister Tinku Roy had on Monday visited the violence-hit area and faced ire of villagers whose houses were set on fire on July 12, following the death of a 19-year-old man in a clash between two groups.

Parameshwar Reang, a college student, was critically injured in the clash and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala on July 12.

Four people were arrested in connection with the death of the youth, police added.

During the minister's visit, the affected villagers ransacked the office of the Gandatwisa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), alleging that the police and the local administration remained "inactive" when the mob attacked their houses last week.

A video clip shared on social media showed an angry youth telling the minister that as many as 11 scheduled wedding ceremonies in the area were cancelled due to the arson.

Roy, the social welfare minister, assured the angry villagers that the government would provide compensation to all the affected families and adequate security to avoid such incidents in future. PTI PS BDC