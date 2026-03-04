Situation normal in UAE, no need to panic: Actor Swasika

Kochi, Mar 4 (PTI) Malayalam actor Swasika, who returned from the UAE on Wednesday, said the situation in the Gulf country was not "panciky" after the war broke out in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters after landing at the airport here, the actor said that the situation was "normal" there and people were going about their daily lives without any problems.

"A heavy, panicky situation is not there, but those from other countries will definitely get a little bit panicked," she told PTI videos.

She arrived at Kochi in a chartered flight that carried around 186 passengers, including children.

Some other passengers who arrived on the same flight told PTI videos that the situation was normal and "there was no need to be panicked".

Yakub, a native of Malappuram, who travelled on the same flight, said that drones could be seen flying around, but people were safe and the government there was taking the requisite measures.

Another passenger, Bengaluru-resident Ganesh, said everything was under control there, though there were instances of drones being shot down and causing some damage on the ground.

The conflict in West Asia intensified with the US and Israel carrying out fresh attacks on Iran while Tehran continued to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation.

Iran is carrying out fresh strikes targeting Israel and American military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. PTI HMP ADB