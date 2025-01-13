Situation sensitive but stable, there's still degree of standoff: Army chief on eastern Ladakh

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Monday said there is still a "degree" of standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and both sides need to sit down and firm up a broader understanding on how to calm down the situation.

Advertisment

Gen Dwivedi, describing the situation in the region as "sensitive but stable", said the core commanders have now been delegated powers to resolve "trivial" matters or "minor frictions" relating to patrolling and grazing so that they do not become "big" issues later.

The Army chief, addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day on January 15, also said that there was no such thing called buffer zones as a temporary moratorium was put on patrolling in certain areas to avoid chances of violence.

Delving into changes witnessing the region since the face-off began in April 2020, Gen Dwivedi said both sides "doctored" the terrain, carried out constructions, made deployment of troops and resorted to stocking of military hardware.

Advertisment

"Therefore, what it means is that there is (still) a degree of standoff. Now as you have changed the situation after April 2020, so the trust between the two countries has to have a new definition," the Army chief said.

"Therefore, there is a requirement for us to sit together and thereafter come to a broader understanding of how we want to calm down the situation and restore the trust," he said.

Gen Dwivedi said the Army is looking forward to the next meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary question of the two countries as well as talks under the framework of WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination) on India-China border affairs.

Advertisment

"We will be moving forward based on the guidance emerging from the meetings," he said.

Following an understanding reached on October 21 last year, the two sides completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia on October 23 and agreed to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling an intention to normalise the relations.

Advertisment

Last month, NSA Ajit Doval travelled to Beijing and held Special Representatives talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the boundary dispute.

"As you are aware, the situation is sensitive but stable. In October 2024, the situation in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh was resolved," Gen Dwivedi said.

"The patrolling to traditional areas in these two sub-sectors has commenced. Similarly, the traditional grazing has also commenced in these two areas," he added.

Advertisment

"I have authorized all my core commanders to handle these issues at the ground level with respect to patrolling and grazing so that these trivial issues can be resolved at the military level itself," Gen Dwivedi said.

Calling India's military deployment along the LAC as "balanced and robust", he said the Army is "well poised" to deal with any situation.

"A focused capability development for northern borders enabled infusion of niche technology into a war-fighting system," he said.

Advertisment

Asked about the creation of buffer zones as part of disengagement process at certain friction points, Dwivedi said the terminology was used for temporary moratorium on patrolling.

"It means that both sides will remain back and will not go to the common areas because we still feel that if we meet at those places, the violence level may go high. The terminology was used for temporary moratorium," he explained.

On the situation in Manipur, the Army chief said "synergised efforts" by security forces and "proactive" government initiatives have brought the situation in the state under control.

Advertisment

"However, cyclic incidents of violence continue. We are working towards establishing peace in the region," he said.

Gen Dwivedi said various NGOs and Army veterans are reaching out to the community leaders in an attempt to ensure reconciliation.

He said the Army has put in place "enhanced surveillance" and "domination" along the India-Myanmar border to insulate the areas from a "spillover of turbulence" taking place in Myanmar.

"Fencing is a significant step and we have started new progress on this," he said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, the Army chief said the situation is "firmly" under control and the 2021 "ceasefire" with the Pakistan military on the Line of Control (LoC) was holding up.

At the same time he said: "The violence level is being orchestrated by the epicentre of terrorism that is Pakistan." The Chief of Army Staff said infiltration attempts are continuing including at the IB (International Border) sector along with attempts to smuggle in war-like stores and narcotics.

"Last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. As of today, whatever is a remnant in the Valley and Jammu area, we feel that around 80 per cent or more are of Pakistan origin," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK