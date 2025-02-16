'Situation under control at New Delhi railway station, spl trains being run due to sudden rush'

New Delhi, Feb 15 ( PTI) The situation at the New Delhi railway station, where a heavy rush of passengers led to a stampede-like scenario late on Saturday evening, is under control and the injured passengers have been taken to hospitals, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said: "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush." Railway Board officials said due to a sudden rush, passengers on the platforms pushed each other, causing simple injuries to some of them.

"No trains were cancelled as reported in a section of the media. There was a huge weekend rush of passengers on the platforms," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, told PTI.

"The actual reason will be ascertained only after going through the CCTV footage. However, what we have come to know is that some people pushed each other, causing mild injuries to some. They have been taken to hospitals," Kumar said.

He dismissed reports of any fatalities.

"We immediately took a call to run four special trains to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush. The rush has now reduced significantly," Kumar said.

He added that a high-level inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the Railway Board. PTI JP RC