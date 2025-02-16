Situation under control at New Delhi Railway Station: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 15 ( PTI) The situation at the New Delhi Railway Station, where a heavy rush of passengers led to a stampede-like scenario late Saturday evening, is under control and the injured passengers have been taken to hospitals, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said: "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush." Passengers on the platforms pushed each other due to a sudden rush, causing "simple injuries" to some of them, Railway Board officials said.

"No trains were cancelled as reported in a section of the media. There was a huge weekend rush of passengers on the platforms," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, told PTI.

"The actual reason will be ascertained only after going through the CCTV footage. However, what we have come to know is that some people pushed each other, causing mild injuries to some. They have been taken to hospitals," Kumar said and dismissed reports of any fatalities.

The Railway Board later issued a press statement, according to which, an unprecedented rush situation developed on Saturday at approximately 9.30 pm at the station's platforms 13 and 14.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumors of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travelers. The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion," the statement read.

It added, "Northern Railways promptly operated four special trains to evacuate the unexpected rush. As a result, the crowd has now significantly reduced." According to the press note, the injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police.

"Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident," the press note said.