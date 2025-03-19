Situation under control in Nagpur, curfew continues in sensitive parts of city: Police

Nagpur: The law and order situation in Nagpur, which was rocked by violence on Monday night, is under control but a curfew continues in many sensitive areas of the city, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said the situation will be reviewed in the afternoon.

Another official said that more than 2,000 armed police personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas. Similarly, the QRT (quick response team) and RCP (riot control police) are conducting patrolling led by a DCP-rank officer, he said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.

A curfew, restricting the movement of people and vehicles, was subsequently imposed in sensitive areas in the city.

According to a press release from the city police, the curfew is now in force in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shant Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar police stations.

The release said that during the curfew, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the respective areas would take calls about vehicular movements on the streets.

A senior official said 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence on Monday night. About 50 persons have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far.