Situation under control in Pusesawali village in Satara after communal violence; Internet remains shut

Pune, Sep 12 (PTI) Two days after communal violence in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district claimed one life and left 10 persons injured, the situation is under control on Tuesday though Internet services remain suspended as a precautionary measure, a police officer said.

A large contingent of police is maintaining tight vigil in the village, located around 45 km from the Satara district headquarters in western Maharashtra.

Police arrested 23 people after two groups clashed on Sunday night over an "objectionable" post on social media. Rioters also set on fire some houses and vehicles, police had said.

Two youths were detained in connection with the objectionable social media posts and Internet services were suspended, an officer said on Monday.

"Police are maintaining tight security in the village. The situation is under control now," the Satara Police officer said on Tuesday.

He said the investigation into the posting of objectionable content on social media is underway.

Some organisations tried to take out a "silent march" in Satara city on Tuesday but the police convinced them not to proceed and requested them to postpone their plan till Saturday.

"Some organizations tried to organize a silent march in Satara city without prior permission from the police. As section 144 (banning assembly of four or more people in public) has already been in force, we told the organisers to take out the march once the situation improves," said Kirankumar Suryawanshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (Punishment for murder) as well as those related to rioting.

In connection with the objectionable post, a case was registered under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the youth who allegedly uploaded it was arrested, police had said. PTI SPK NSK