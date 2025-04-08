Situation went from 'bad to worse' in past 3 years: BJP leader Kalia on blast at his Jalandhar home

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on Tuesday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on the issue of law and order, alleging that the situation went from "bad to worse" in the past three years.

Kalia's remarks came after a blast occurred at his residence in Jalandhar early Tuesday, when some unidentified individuals hurled a hand grenade, damaging an aluminum partition and shattering the glass windows of the house, an SUV and a motorcycle parked in the courtyard.

No one was injured in the blast, police said.

Later, police arrested two persons in connection with the blast, which it termed a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to create communal tension in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters in Jalandhar, Kalia asserted that it was the primary responsibility of the state government and the police to maintain law and order.

"But the situation has gone from bad to worse in the past three years," Kalia alleged.

A former Cabinet minister in the erstwhile SAD-BJP government and ex-chief of Punjab BJP, Kalia also said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the blast at his residence.

Claiming that there was no "deterrent effect" on the Punjab Police, Kalia said, "Miscreants are roaming openly at present, making the common man feel unsafe." Referring to the blast, Kalia said the miscreants had the audacity to carry out the explosion in the city without any fear of the police.

"It was a failure of the government," the national executive member of the BJP alleged.

Punjab Police must ensure that incidents like grenade blasts do not occur again, Kalia said, asserting that the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state should be analysed.

The BJP leader also reminded the police that as many as 14 explosions have been reported from different parts of the state in the past few months.

Kalia was referring to explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts in the past four-five months.

In March, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

"I expect preemptive vigilance from Punjab Police so that such incidents are not repeated and the spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony is maintained. I want the law and order situation to improve in Punjab," Kalia said.

After all, it is the same Punjab Police that wiped out terrorism from the state, he said. PTI CHS ARI