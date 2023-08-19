SIU conducts raid in J&K's Pulwama in terror-related case

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday conducted a raid in Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The raid was conducted at the residence of Sheikh Sayurl Nisar at Wopalwan Awantipora in south Kashmir to collect more evidence of his involvement in terror-related offences, a police spokesperson said.

"During the search, bank passbooks, books on Jihad, and incriminating material were seized by the SIU," the spokesman said. PTI SSB RHL