Several AAP councillors join BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year in the state, several Delhi municipal councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday here.

The switch includes Ram Chander, Pawan Seharawat, Raju Nirmal and his wife Manju, Sugandha Bidhudi, Mamta Pawan, and Pawan Kumar.

All the councillors joined the saffron party in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva, BJP leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Arvinder Singh Lovely.