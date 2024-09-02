Six accused arrested for attack on medical students released on bail

Mandi (HP), Sep 2 (PTI) All six people arrested in connection with assaulting trainee doctors and creating nuisance in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday late night were released on bail.

The accused were produced in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mandi Gitika Kapila on Monday and were given bail subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each, police said.

A group of people in two vehicles had entered the medical college premises late on Saturday night and assaulted trainee doctors who also retaliated.

The six accused had engaged in a quarrel and scuffle causing simple injuries to medical college students. Later, the college students gathered and thrashed the accused and damaged their vehicles.

The Balh police had registered a case under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insults) of BNS, the police said. PTI COR BPL RT