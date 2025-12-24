Six additional air quality monitoring stations to be set up to bolster anti-pollution efforts: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the government will establish air quality monitoring stations at six additional locations in the capital, including the premises of JNU and IGNOU.

This will enable data-driven pollution control interventions, she added.

At present, 40 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) are operational in Delhi, including 24 under Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), seven under Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, six under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and one under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In accordance with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Delhi government will establish air quality monitoring stations at six additional locations, the chief minister said.

These stations will be set up at IGNOU, JNU, ISRO Earth Centre, Commonwealth Sports Centre, and NSUT (West Campus), further strengthening Delhi’s air quality monitoring network.

Gupta said she herself, along with ministers and various departments of the Delhi Government, is continuously working towards controlling pollution in the capital. Along with extensive field-level action, special review meetings are being held to closely examine and strengthen pollution control measures.

PUC inspections are being intensified, polluting industrial units are being shut down, the public transport system is being streamlined, and continuous efforts are underway to control dust, officials said, adding that incidents of open biomass burning have also been effectively curbed by the administration.