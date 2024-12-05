Six airports leased out through competitive, transparent process: Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said six airports were leased out to the Adani group through a thorough, competitive and transparent process.

State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has leased out six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram -- to the Adani group.

While mentioning about the leasing out of these airports, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said in the Lok Sabha that Niti Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) were of the view that two airports should not be given to the same entity.

Naidu, however, said there was no fact in the member's statement.

These are wild allegations and an empowered group of secretaries, headed by Niti Aayog CEO, where DEA secretary was also a member, was constituted, he said.

A thorough process was followed for the leasing out of the airports, he said, adding when they (Niti Aayog CEO, DEA secretary) were members of the group, where does the point arise that they had opposed the same.

"A thorough, competitive, transparent process was done for leasing out of these airports. Whatever the member is saying is a wild allegation...there is no fact in all of that," he said.