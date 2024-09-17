Six Army commandos injured in road accident in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) Six Army commandos were injured, two of them critically, when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Manjakote area of the border district late this evening, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, the officials said.

They said rescuers, including local villagers, evacuated six injured commandos and the condition of two of them was stated to be "critical".