Six arrested after scuffle between two groups in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Tension prevailed in the Bhimganj area of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district following a scuffle between some members of the Muslim community playing cricket and a group of RSS volunteers holding a 'shakha' at a park, leading to the arrest of six people, police said on Monday.

They said the scuffle broke out between some members of the Muslim community and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers after a ball hit one volunteer.

"Six people were arrested and as many detained on the basis of an FIR registered by a member of the Hindu community. No untoward incident occurred. Force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order," Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant said.

A large group of people gathered at the spot to demand police action, leading to the deployment of additional personnel, the police said.

The situation is under control, they added. PTI AG SZM