Six arrested for cattle smuggling; another man held for selling 'banned' meat: Nuh police

Gurugram, Mar 8 (PTI) Under a special drive against the cow smugglers, the Nuh police arrested seven people from Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar and Akeda police station areas, officials said on Sunday.

Police said in two separate cases, they seized seven cattle from three pickup trucks and approximately 70 kilograms of banned meat from a motorcycle-borne accused. They have also seized several mobile phones, cash and tools, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, in the first instance, the crime section staff at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station received a tip-off that three pickup trucks carrying cattle from Rajasthan to Haryana were crossing the Mumbai Expressway.

Based on the information, a barricade was set up near the Bawandheri village. The accused in their vehicles attempted to flee upon seeing police, but all three vehicles were intercepted, according to the spokesperson.

A total of seven cows were recovered from these vehicles, tied with ropes, while six accused from the vehicles were arrested, the official added.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sazid, Saikul, Akbar, Sanjay, Lalit Kumar and Irsad. Five mobile phones and Rs 27,450 were recovered from their possession, he added.

According to police, the crime section staff also arrested Yunus, resident of the Akeda village in Nuh district, who has been accused of trying to sell banned meat on his motorcycle.

"Around 70 kilograms of banned meat, two knives and an axe were recovered from his motorcycle at the spot. Two separate cases were registered against the accused. They were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," the police spokesperson added. PTI COR PRK