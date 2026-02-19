Six arrested for hydroponic weed smuggling at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The customs seized 24 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 24.3 crore in separate cases and arrested six persons at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here over the last seven days, an official said on Thursday.

All the accused had arrived from Bangkok, he said.

The Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs detected three of these smuggling attempts through spot profiling and Advanced Passenger Information System checks, leading to the seizure of 9.5 kg of the narcotic drug worth Rs 9.5 crore. In the remaining three cases, the passengers were intercepted on the basis of specific intelligence.

In each case, hydroponic weed was found concealed in the trolley bags carried by the accused.

Officials also seized 1.3 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.85 crore from three passengers. The gold was found concealed in the clothes worn by the accused, the official said. PTI DC KRK