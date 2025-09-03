Six arrested for kidnapping realtor, extortion

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a realtor and extorting Rs 2.9 lakh from him, police said on Wednesday.

Among those arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police, four were rowdy-sheeters, they said According to police, Manoj Kumar had lent Rs 1.2 lakh through Rajesh to film director Nanda Kishore. When Kumar demanded the money back after a year, Rajesh allegedly decided to kidnap him and seek ransom, upon learning that he had made a lot of money through real estate business recently.

Citing investigation, a senior police officer said that to execute his plan, accused Rajesh allegedly roped in the others and called Kumar to Modi Hospital Road on August 26 on the pretext of returning money and kidnapped him.

They allegedly kidnapped him in a car, drove him around Nelamangala, Dobbaspet and other locations, and confined him in a lodge where he was threatened and forced to transfer Rs 2.96 lakh, he said.

The next day, they released him after demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh.

Later, Kumar approached the police and lodged a complaint following which a case was registered and the accused were arrested, police said. PTI AMP SA