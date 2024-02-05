Six arrested for murder of youth in Jamshedpur: Police

Jamshedpur, Feb 5 (PTI) Six individuals, including two teenagers, suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the city last week, were arrested on Monday, police said.

Victim Raja Kumar Singh, who had recently been released from jail, was gunned down on Mango Post Office Road here on Friday, police said.

The arrested were identified as Balvinder Singh Sidhu alias Balvinder Singh alias Golu (20), Abhisekh Kumar Singh alias Laad (19), Akash Kumar alias Baba Bachcha (18), Sunil Kumar Thakur (28), Indrajit Singh (20), and Moloy Santra alias Malay Santra (21), all residents of the city.

A case was registered under sections 320 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (criminal act committed by several persons with common intention) of the IPC, and Section 27 of the Arms Act based on the statement of the victim's father, Ram Pravesh Singh, at Mango police station on February 3.

The incident occurred when Raja, along with a friend, was returning home from a salon on a motorcycle. Unidentified assailants intercepted them, leading to Raja's attempt to seek refuge in a nearby shop. However, the assailants fatally shot him while his friend managed to escape, police said.

Following the incident, a police team led by SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat was formed to apprehend the suspects.

Old enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, according to Lunayat, who also mentioned that Raja had a previous arrest related to a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI BS MNB