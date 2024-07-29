Six arrested for planning dacoity in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested six people for allegedly planning a dacoity in a village here, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Manish, Saurav, Sunny Nagar, Abhishek alias Goli, Nitin and Gaurav, they said.

The police received a tip-off that six youths were plotting a dacoity at a deserted place near Bar Gurjar village. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot, they said.

Upon seeing the police, the accused tried to escape but were caught and arrested on Sunday night. A case was registered against them, an officer said.

Police have recovered two stolen motorcycles, a pistol, a mobile phone, an iron rod, two sticks, one torch and Rs 1000 cash from the possession of the accused, they added.

"We have taken all six accused on three days police remand after being produced in a city court today and are questioning them. During police remand, the accused will be interrogated in depth about other co-accused and other incidents", said Vipin Ahalawat, ACP Manesar. HIG HIG