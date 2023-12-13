Six arrested for real estate agent's murder

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) Thane police has arrested six more persons including alleged assailants in the murder case of a real estate agent, an official said on Wednesday.

The new arrests were made on Tuesday. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case rose to eight, said senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of Wagle Estate police station.

The accused had allegedly received `supari' (contract) of Rs 7 lakh to kill Satish Patil, the deceased, from Bhushan Patil over a financial dispute involving Rs 4 crore, he said.

Haresh Pabale, Sourav Athawale and Rahul Tekale allegedly accepted the contract to kill Satish and attacked him with sharp weapons in his car in Ovala area of Thane on Saturday evening, inspector Ghodke said.

The three other accused held on Tuesday were identified as Pankaj Thakkar, Akshay Shinde and Arvind Bodke who were allegedly part of the conspiracy.

Bhushan Patil and another person were arrested earlier this week. Further probe was on, the police official said. PTI COR KRK