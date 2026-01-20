Six arrested for selling flats using forged documents

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Six persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating homebuyers by selling flats using forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials from Malad Police Station, the accused posted advertisements for flats on real estate websites, posing as owners.

The racket came to light after a homebuyer was allegedly cheated of Rs 30 lakh recently, said an official.

The accused allegedly forged the documents of a flat, and presented an impostor in place of the real owner to execute the deal.

Prime accused Amit Thakur alias Kasim alias Rashid Khan (30) is absconding.

Further probe is on.