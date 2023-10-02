Six arrested for smuggling gold outside Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Six people were arrested after police seized more than 12 kg of smuggled gold from a car outside the Jaipur International Airport, officials said on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gyan Chand Yadav said about 12.46 kg of smuggled gold was recovered from the car which the accused had boarded outside the airport late on Sunday night. He said that five people from Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts reached the airport from Dubai and after coming out of the airport, they boarded the car.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot and searched the vehicle, Yadav said, adding that the team found 12 kg and 467 gm of smuggled gold hidden in an iron press and a mixer. The DCP said that an investigation is being done how the accused escaped the airport security check. Six people, including the car driver, have been arrested and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI AG KVK KVK