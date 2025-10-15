Six arrested for stealing frozen plasma from AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 15 (PTI) Six persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of frozen plasma from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,123 units of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) worth Rs 12 lakh were recovered from their possession, an official said.

AIIMS security officer Gyanendra Prasad had reported the theft on September 29, following which a First Information Report was registered at the Baghsewania police station.

FFP plasma is made from the liquid portion of whole blood, and used to treat conditions in which there are low blood clotting factors or low levels of other blood proteins. It can also be used as replacement fluid in plasma exchange, an expert said.

Following technical leads, a team headed by Baghsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni zeroed in on main accused Ankit Kelkar and arrested him on October 4, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Gautam Solanki.

Kelkar (26), who worked at the blood bank of the AIIMS as an employee provided by an outside agency, allegedly confessed that he had committed the theft in connivance with Amit Jatav (25) and Lucky Pathak (30).

The trio allegedly stole 1,150 packets of FFP plasma between September 18 and 27, Solanki said, adding that they planned to sell it pharma companies, but were arrested before that.

Plasma is used to make Alvovin for burn patients and is also used by pharmaceutical companies to make various medicines, the official said.

Subsequently, police also arrested Lukcy's elder brother Deepak Pathak (35) who worked in another blood bank and had contacts with blood banks in different states, Sham Badgujar (27), and Karan Chavan (25).

Police recovered from their possession 1,123 units of plasma (about 224 liters) worth approximately Rs 11,72,000, and seized Rs 8,57,000 in cash and a deep freezer worth Rs 27,000.

Ankit Kelkar had been working at the blood bank of AIIMS, Bhopal for the past three years, and he planned the theft with Amit Jatav, Lucky Pathak and Deepak, the police official claimed.

More people could be involved in the racket and their identities were being ascertained, he added. PTI MAS KRK